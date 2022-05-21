Assam: 1 Person Dead in Police Custody, Locals Set Batadrava PS on Fire

The situation turned volatile at Batadrava in Assam’s Nagaon district after one person died in police custody on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Safiqul Islam, a resident of Salonabari in Dhing.

According to allegations made by the locals, Safiqul was beaten to death in police custody after he had refused to pay the bribe demanded by officials of the Batadrava Police Station.

The officials reportedly demanded an amount of Rs 10,000, a duck and a chicken from Safiqul’s family for his release.

The Batadrava police had arrested Safiqul on Friday evening when he was on his way to sell fish.

An angry mob set the police station on fire today and also attacked two police officers on duty.