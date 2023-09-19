Congress Leader Jignesh Mevani Appears Before Barpeta Court In Assam

"I want to ask the BJP that when women were paraded naked in the streets of Manipur, what was the BJP doing? Where were they? Why is the BJP silent when dalit women are raped in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh? They should speak up at the time such crimes surface. Be it India or any other country in the world, women must be respected. It is a matter of humanity. This is the culture of Assam, Gujarat and India and it should be the culture around the world," said the Congress leader.