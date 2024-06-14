Assam

3 Assam Police Officers Posthumously Awarded DGP's Commendation Medal

The award has been conferred on the police officers for their dedication and commitment while performing election duties outside the state.
The Assam Police on Friday posthumously awarded the DGP's Commendation (Gold) medal to three police personnel who lost their lives while on duty outside Assam during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

The awarded officers are:

Lt. Biman Phukan, Havilder, 19th APBn, Tengakhat, Dibrugarh

Lt. Monoj Gogoi, LNK, 5TH APBn, Sontila, Dima Hasao

Lt. Mintu Ray, Cn/422, 1st APBn, Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar

