3 Assam Youths Attacked by Alleged Naga Miscreants in Merapani

A shocking incident occurred on Independence Day in Assam's Merapani, on the Assam-Nagaland border, where three Assamese youths were brutally attacked by a group of alleged Naga miscreants.

As per sources, the youths had gone from the local Kadamguri area to a nearby forested area in Nagaland for a picnic. While returning home, the Naga group intercepted them and started beating them indiscriminately.

During the assault, two youths named Simsat Basumatary and Subrat Nayak were severely beaten. On the other hand, the third named Prakash Boro was shot with an air gun while trying to flee, resulting in severe bleeding.

After managing to escape, the three victims reached the Merapani community health centre for initial treatment. Following stabilisation, they were referred to Golaghat Civil Hospital for advanced medical care.

Authorities have confirmed that the attack took place without any provocation, sparking outrage among residents. Investigations are underway, and the incident has raised concerns about safety along the Assam–Nagaland border.

