Fresh Protests Erupt in Merapani Over Land Dispute with Nagaland

In the latest escalation of tensions at the Merapani border, Assam's farmers have once again voiced their strong opposition against Nagaland's encroachment on Assam's land. This fresh wave of protests follows a controversial announcement by Nagaland, which claimed 1,300 acres of Assam's land in the Seedfarm area for oil palm cultivation. Nagaland's decision to evict Assamese farmers from these lands sparked outrage, leading to renewed protests by local farmers on Sunday.

The protestors are demanding the return of their ancestral land, as Nagaland's attempts to annex the land have continued to escalate, despite repeated objections from Assam. In a recent visit, Nagaland's legislator and government representatives covertly inspected the Seedfarm area amidst the Bihu festival.

The conflict stems from a long-standing issue of land ownership in the Seedfarm area, where local Assamese farmers have cultivated their land for generations. Tensions reached a boiling point in April when over a hundred farmers from Assam took to the streets to protest Nagaland's land-grab attempts. During this protest, the local border magistrate of Merapani declared Nagaland's actions in Seedfarm illegal and unlawful. Subsequently, a seven-day deadline was given for the removal of illegal structures built by Nagaland in the area. However, the Assam administration failed to act on these demands, and the deadline passed without any action taken.

Amidst growing discontent, Assam's farmers are accusing the state government of ignoring their pleas. Despite assurances from local authorities, including the Golaghat district administration, no significant action has been taken to address the land dispute. The situation has become increasingly tense, with farmers pledging to escalate their protest if their demands are not met.

On April 16, 2024, a delegation from Nagaland, including the MLA from Bhandari, Achumbemo Kikon, senior police officials, and other representatives, arrived at the Seedfarm area. During this visit, they claimed that the entire 1,300-acre land was part of Nagaland, further intensifying the dispute. They vowed that no portion of the land would be relinquished to Assam, and declared that Nagaland would continue to assert its claim over the territory.

In response, the Nagaland government has instructed its agricultural department to issue a directive to cancel all documents and allocations of land to Assamese farmers in the Seedfarm area. Additionally, fencing has been put up around the disputed land to prevent further encroachments.

In light of these developments, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), led by its general secretary, Bidyut Saikia, has demanded that the Golaghat district administration take immediate action to resolve the issue. The farmers have set a final deadline of April 22, 2024, for the authorities to address the situation. Failure to do so, they have warned, will lead to a more aggressive response, including the formation of a militant movement to reclaim their land.

The situation remains highly volatile, with the future of over 1,300 acres of land hanging in the balance. The ongoing struggle between Assamese farmers and the Nagaland government has sparked a larger debate on the issue of land rights and territorial integrity.