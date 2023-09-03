3 BJYM Members Apprehended in Assam’s Nagaon

Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members have been apprehended for allegedly misbehaving with the Nagaon District Commissioner (DC) and his family members, reports emerged.
The apprehended BJP workers have been identified as Gunindra Khaklary, Sunny Kashyap and Manoranjan Deka, reports said. They were members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
According to information received, the BJYM members allegedly misbehaved with Nagaon DC Narendra Shah and his family members on Saturday night. After the incident came to light, the three members were apprehended by the Nagaon Police.