Karimganj BJYM Prez Alleged of Assaulting Assam Univ Student

The president of Karimganj Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has been alleged of physically assaulting a student of Assam University in Silchar on Friday night.

The president has been identified as Biswarup Bhattacharya, a passed out student of the university, and was alleged for physically assaulting a student making him grievously injured in Irongmara.

The injured student has been identified as Biswajeet Rudrapal, a PhD scholar of Sanskrit department, and was immediately rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, one more student of the university, identified as Krisnangshu Chakraborty, was also alleged to be involved with Biswarup in the alleged assault case.

The incident has caused a stir in the area where several students took to streets to stage protest against the assault and the accused.

The protesting students demanded the immediate arrest of the accused who were involved in the incident.

The students blocked the Silchar-Hailkandi connecting road to protest and demanded the arrest of the two accused.

Narrating the incident to media, General Secretary of Assam University said, “We will continue to protest until both the accused are not arrested.