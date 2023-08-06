3 Cattle, 1 Man Dies In Separate Road Mishaps In Assam

A Bolero pickup vehicle lost control and hit a herd of cattle parked on the road near Halem in Assam’s Sonitpur district on the highway.
The incident took place on Saturday night.
According to sources, three cattle died on the spot due to the impact. A bike rider, who was coming from the opposite direction, also met with an accident after colliding with the dead cows. The rider and his pillion suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.
In another incident, a youth died after his bike hit an electric pole on the roadside in Mangaldoi town. The deceased youth has been identified as Dhiraj Deka of Sipajhar.
As per sources, he was returning home after watching a musical show by singer Zubeen Garg at night. He lost his balance and crashed into the pole, resulting in his death.