Assam: 2 Killed, Several Injured In Separate Accidents

Two persons were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents across Assam on Wednesday.
In the first case, a young woman was killed while six others were injured in a head-on collision between a Suzuki car and an Innova.
The accident took place at Lakhimpur bypass. A young woman, one of the passengers, was killed on the spot in the accident, while six others injured.
The injured were rushed for immediate medical attention by the locals.
Elsewhere, another person was killed and one was injured in an accident that took place in the Sonitpur district of Assam at Jamugurihat.
In the collision between a dumper and a motorcycle at Towbhanga near Jamugurihat, the pillion rider of the two-wheeler was killed on the spot. The deceased was identified as one Rupak Hazarika.
Meanwhile, the pilot rider was injured seriously in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was identified as Nripen Hazarika.
In yet another case of road accident that took place at Dorikapar in the Sivasagar district of Assam, a coal transporting truck lost control and drove into a roadside ditch.
According to information received, the truck was coming in from Ledo in the Tinsukia district of Assam and was headed towards Borgaon, Balipara in Tezpur when the accident took place.
The truck that met with the accident had registration number AS 02 DC 0722.