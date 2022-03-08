3 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Assam

Assam on Tuesday reported 3 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 47. The positivity rate stood at 0.12 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 22 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 2,496 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

All the three cases have been reported from Sonitpur district.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,167 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,134. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.

