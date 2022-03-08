India to Resume Commercial International Flights from March 27

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday informed that all international scheduled commercial flights to and from India will resume March 27.
The flights will re-start after a 25-month ban.
The decision has been taken in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases in the country.
Taking to twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards. Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!”
The move will allow airlines across the world, which was only operating international flights to India under air bubble arrangement to operate capacity as per the original bilateral agreements.
An official statement of the ministry said, “After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022.”
The ministry added that the international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the ministry of health and family welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10.02.2022 and as amended from time to time.
