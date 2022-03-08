India to Resume Commercial International Flights from March 27

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday informed that all international scheduled commercial flights to and from India will resume March 27.

The flights will re-start after a 25-month ban.

The decision has been taken in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Taking to twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards. Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!”