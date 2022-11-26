Assam: 3 Held in Sonari for Paying Money to ULFA-I

Three people were arrested for allegedly paying money to United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) as aid in Assam’s Sonari.

According to sources, the Namtola Police arrested the three accused, identified as Manohar Thakur, Lalabahadur Thakur and Kader Shah, on Friday.

The three accused were businessmen from Namtola on the Assam-Nagaland border.

Few days back, Assam Police arrested a linkman of ULFA-I in Jorhat district.

The apprehended linkman allegedly aided ULFA-I militants in the ambush attack against the Indian Army.