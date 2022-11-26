Assam

Assam: 2 Persons Critically Injured After Rhino Attack in Kaziranga

One of the injured person is a forest guard identified as Binod Saro.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident, two persons have been critically injured after being attacked by a rhino at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday.

One of the injured person is a forest guard identified as Binod Saro.

The other is a youth identified as Jibo Saro.

The incident occurred at Borbeel in the Kohora forest range of the national park.

The rhino attacked the duo while they were indulged in repairing works of a damaged road of the national park.

Meanwhile, the duo has been admitted at the Kohora Civil Hospital for further treatment.

Also Read
ISRO’s PSLV Launches India-Bhutan SAT Into Space
Kaziranga National Park
Forest Guard
Rhino attack
Kohora forest range

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com