Assam: 2 Persons Critically Injured After Rhino Attack in Kaziranga

In a tragic incident, two persons have been critically injured after being attacked by a rhino at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday.

One of the injured person is a forest guard identified as Binod Saro.

The other is a youth identified as Jibo Saro.

The incident occurred at Borbeel in the Kohora forest range of the national park.

The rhino attacked the duo while they were indulged in repairing works of a damaged road of the national park.

Meanwhile, the duo has been admitted at the Kohora Civil Hospital for further treatment.