BREAKING: 3 Killed, 20 Injured In Brick Kiln Explosion In Cachar's Kalain

A child was among three people killed in an explosion at a brick kiln in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday that left several others injured.

According to reports, the incident took place at Kalain town, 28 kilometers from district headquarters Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam.

Apart from the casualties, there were 20 others who were seriously injured in the major explosion. The explosion took place inside the chimney of the kiln, reports stated.

Moreover, it has come to the fore that the brick kiln was being inaugurated today.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) immediately. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police.