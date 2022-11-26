Assam CM Holds Meet with Cachar Dist Administration Ahead of Cabinet Meet

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a video conferencing with the officials of Cachar district administration to review the preparations for the cabinet meeting that will be held on November 29 in Silchar.

CM Sarma also took stock of the development projects under implementation and those in the pipeline in the district.

The much-awaited cabinet meeting that was slated to be held on November 11 in Silchar has been postponed to November 29.

As per reports, this would be the first cabinet meeting of the State Government in Barak Valley and thus hopes are being pinned on the possible development oriented outcome of the ministerial conglomeration.

Some key decisions related to tackling floods, urban water logging issues, development of Silchar and other parts of Barak Valley, revamping tourism sector in Southern Assam are likely to be discussed in the meeting.