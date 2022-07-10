Babul Supriyo Appointed TMC National Spokesperson

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Babul Supriyo has been appointed as a national spokesperson of the party.

Supriyo, took to Twitter to thank West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for giving him the new responsibility.

He wrote, “My sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Didi @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc for appointing/including me in the illustrious Team of National Spokespersons of @AITCofficial. Shall do my very best to live up to the responsibility entrusted upon me.”