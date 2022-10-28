3 Minor Girls Raped in Assam’s Goalpara, 3 Youths Arrested

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls belonging to a tribal community in Goalpara district of Assam.

According to the police, the accused persons raped the minor girls inside a house made of brick kilns.

The arrested trio have been identified as Hasan Paramanik, Debasish Das and Hafizul.

Sukumar Nath, Sub-Inspector of Police of the Goalpara district said that the incident happened on October 22 and based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the victims, police arrested the accused persons.

The trio has been charged under Section 351C /342/31 of the IPC, read with section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

"The accused persons lured the minor girls and took them at a house of a brick kiln and committed the crime. Following the incident, the family members of the victims lodged a complaint and we immediately started an investigation. Today, we have arrested all three accused persons. We have also conducted health check-ups of the victim minor girls," the police official said.

The police official also said they would produce the accused persons before the court.