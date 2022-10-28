Arunachal Paper Leak Case: CM Submits Recommendation of State Cabinet to Guv

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu submitted the recommendation of the state cabinet on the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage case regarding the provisions under Article 317 of the Constitution to terminate and suspend the staff and officers of APPSC.

Pema Khandu called on Governor Brigadier B.D. Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Friday and submitted the recommendation of the state cabinet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a private person and unknown officials of APPSC related to alleged leakage of question paper for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

The CBI team as reported had interacted with the state police and special investigation cell (SIC) to know the updates on the APPSC job scam.

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Akhilesh Yadav of Jeju Institute in Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC.

Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) in a press conference jointly declared 12-hours protest on November 2 against the unenthusiastic behaviour of the authority in the APPSC fiasco.