3 More Die of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam, Death Toll at 47

The death toll due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam rose to 47 on Friday after three more deaths were reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

Out of the three deaths, one death each was reported from Barpeta, Darrang, and Chirang districts, as per the National Health Mission Assam report.

With this, the total number of JE cases in the state climbed to 294 since the mosquito-borne disease took a ‘serious turn’ in July this year, the report stated.

The district administration across the state has formed rapid response teams to combat and control the fatal disease from spreading.

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads by mosquitoes during the monsoon flood season in Assam between May and October every year. Many people die of the viral infection and malaria during this period.