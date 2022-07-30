Afghanistan: Blast Rocks Kabul Cricket Stadium During T20 Match

A suicide blast rocked the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan during the Shpageeza Cricket League T20.

The blast occurred during a match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. The Shpageeza Cricket League is a T20 cricket tournament organised by the Afghanistan Cricket Board every year in the country.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the moments immediately following the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium.

The spectators were seen rushing to safety as chaos ensued after the explosion as there were tensions among all those present in the stadium.

However, there has been no revelation of any casualties so far, however many people have been injured in the incident.

According to reports, members of the United Nations were also present at the venue when the incident happened. The players and the match officials were rushed inside a bunker after the blast.

The blast comes two days after an explosion took place near the gate of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.

This is the second time that a Shpageeza Cricket League match was hindered by a bomb blast. Back in 2017, a powerful bomb blast left at least three persons dead and five injured near Kabul International Stadium during a domestic T20 cricket match.