3 of Same Family From Assam Goes Missing While Taking Holy Bath at Parshuram Kund

Three persons of the same family reportedly went missing after they went to take a holy bath at Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district.
According to reports, the missing persons were residents of Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
The three persons are suspected to have drowned in the waters of Parshuram Kund while taking bath, sources said on Friday.
The three missing persons have been identified as Manoj Shah, his wife Shobha Devi and the other was his mother-in-law.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the incident site to trace the missing persons.
In another incident, a man identified as Tarkeswar Roy has gone missing in Assam's Golaghat district, reports said. According to sources, Roy has been missing since Wednesday afternoon from his residence at Kocharihat in Golaghat. As per locals, it is suspected that the person has jumped into the Dhansiri River and ended his life. Roy's wife has filed a missing report at the Golaghat Police Station in regard to the incident.
In another missing incident, a class V student identified as Vishal Chand has reportedly gone missing in Duliajan's Sonapur. Vishal has been untraceable since August 20, reports said. He was a student of Lal Bahadur Shastri High School in Duliajan. The family members of Vishal have filed a missing complaint at the Duliajan Police Station regarding the matter.