Assam: Two Youths from Jonai Missing After Morning Dip in Siang River During Bol-Bom Trip

Tragedy strikes two youths as both remain missing after an early morning bath in the Siang River in Assam's Pasighat on Monday.
The duo identified as Kanaya Sahni and Golu Sahni hailing from Jonai had ventured to the river during their Bol-Bom trip. Despite efforts to locate them, they have yet to be found.
The incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with water activities, particularly in rivers with strong currents.
Authorities and locals are continuing their search in hopes of finding the missing youths and preventing further such incidents.