Assam

3 Officials of Assam's Directorate of Archaeology to Receive 'Karmashree Award'

The awards will be presented at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on August 5 (Monday).
3 Officials of Assam's Directorate of Archaeology to Receive 'Karmashree Award'
3 Officials of Assam's Directorate of Archaeology to Receive 'Karmashree Award'
Pratidin Time

Three officials of the Assam Government’s Directorate of Archaeology will be honoured with the Karmashree Award 2023-24.

The three officials to be conferred the award are Dr Deepirekha Kouli, Director of the Directorate of Archaeology; Dr Nabajit Deori, Deputy Director; and Dr Chabina Hassan, Deputy Director.

The awards will be presented at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on August 5 (Monday).

In addition, the award will also be conferred upon Narayan Konwar, the Secretary of Assam’s Higher Education Department.

"Karmashree" - the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration is conferred to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary, outstanding achievements and contributions of officers of the districts/organisations of the State Government.

3 Officials of Assam's Directorate of Archaeology to Receive 'Karmashree Award'
Asomiya Pratidin's Bikash Sharma Conferred with Green Journalism Award-2024
Directorate of Archaeology
Karmashree Award

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/3-officials-of-assams-directorate-of-archaeology-to-receive-karmashree-award
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com