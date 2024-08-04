3 Officials of Assam's Directorate of Archaeology to Receive 'Karmashree Award'

Three officials of the Assam Government’s Directorate of Archaeology will be honoured with the Karmashree Award 2023-24.
The three officials to be conferred the award are Dr Deepirekha Kouli, Director of the Directorate of Archaeology; Dr Nabajit Deori, Deputy Director; and Dr Chabina Hassan, Deputy Director.
The awards will be presented at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on August 5 (Monday).
In addition, the award will also be conferred upon Narayan Konwar, the Secretary of Assam’s Higher Education Department.
"Karmashree" - the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration is conferred to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary, outstanding achievements and contributions of officers of the districts/organisations of the State Government.