Asomiya Pratidin's Bikash Sharma Conferred with Green Journalism Award-2024

Bikash Sharma, a senior journalist with Asomiya Pratidin Newspaper, has been honored with the prestigious “Green Journalism Award-2024” for his lifelong contributions to nature conservation. The award will be presented at Sharma's residence in Old Amolapatty, Golaghat, on July 26, 2024.
Sharma, who has been dedicated to environmental causes since his youth, first gained recognition with his award-winning novel “Nambarat Raju Nitu and Chand” in the Late Nagendra Nath Goswami Memorial Children's Novel Competition (1995-96), organized by the Golaghat Zilla Sahitya Sabha. His continued commitment to wildlife and nature has made a significant impact.
Due to his current illness, the Srimanta Sankardev Foundation, Golaghat, decided to present the award to Sharma in person at his home. Suvansu Bora, President of the Srimanta Sankardev Foundation, urged citizens and civil organizations to join the award ceremony and celebrate Sharma’s noble contributions to environmental conservation.
The award recognizes Sharma’s exceptional work and dedication to preserving nature and wildlife, highlighting his significant role in green journalism.