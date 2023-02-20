3 Persons Shot Dead by Unidentified Militants in Assam’s Ledo

In a sensational incident along the Assam-Arunachal Border, three persons have been allegedly shot dead by unidentified armed militants.

The incident occurred at Tamulbari area between Phinberu and Birangkhana in Tinsukia’s Ledo on Monday.

As per sources, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is suspected to be involved in the incident.

It is also suspected that the three persons were killed as they were informers of the security forces. They had allegedly spied on ULFA-I cadre Uday Asom and sent various details about him to the security personnel.

It may be mentioned that, Uday Asom was gunned down in an encounter between the police forces in Tinsukia earlier this month.

However, the army or Assam Police has not commented anything about today’s incident so far.

The identity of the group that opened fire and also the three deceased persons at Ledo is yet to be revealed.