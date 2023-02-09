Assam: ULFA-I Cadre Killed In Encounter In Tinsukia

At least one United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) cadre was neutralized in the gun battle that broke out in Assam’s Tinsukia early on Thursday morning, officials informed.

According to information received, the ULFA-I cadre shot during the encounter with police forces has been identified as Uday Asom. It has come to the fore that a five-member group of the insurgent outfit had been laying camp at Tikak hill in Ledo near Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, police informed that apart from Uday Asom, another cadre has been injured in the gunfight. Police and security forces have gheraoed the entire region and are carrying out a search operation to flush out the remaining militants.

Moreover, officials said that arms and ammunition including a pistol, a rifle, two grenades and other materials used in making improvised explosive device (IEDs) were recovered from the spot. Security forces also recovered a bag, a blanket and some medicines from there.

Officials also mentioned that the deceased Uday Asom was instrumental in extortion in Upper Assam and was one of the most important field commander of ULFA ops group.