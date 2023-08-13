3 Poachers Arrested Along India-Bhutan Border; Rhino Claw, Skin Recovered

Earlier in June, two poachers were injured during a major firing incident that occurred at the Manas National Park. The incident occurred at the national park’s Musalpur Division area. The two poachers have been identified as Dharmendra Vari and Gopal Bahadur Magar.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a search drive in the national park was conducted under the supervision of Forest Officer Kameshwar Boro and Koklabari Beat Officer Dipank Das.

Reportedly, the poachers sustained bullet injuries in their back and hands. They have been apprehended and admitted at the Barpeta Medical College for treatment.