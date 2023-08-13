3 Poachers Arrested Along India-Bhutan Border; Rhino Claw, Skin Recovered

Three poachers have been arrested from the India-Bhutan border, reports said on Sunday.
The operation was conducted jointly by the Forest Department of Assam’s Chirang district and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), sources said.
The arrested poachers have been identified as Biren Narzary, Noweswar Basumatary and Nal Bahadur Magar. The three arrested poachers hail from Chirang’s Jaipur Malibhita.
As per reports, rhino claw, skin, hand-made pistol and bullets have been recovered from the possession of the accused.
The arrested poachers have also accepted that they were involved behind the murder of two rhinos at the Manas National Park.
Earlier in June, two poachers were injured during a major firing incident that occurred at the Manas National Park. The incident occurred at the national park’s Musalpur Division area. The two poachers have been identified as Dharmendra Vari and Gopal Bahadur Magar.
Acting on a specific tip-off, a search drive in the national park was conducted under the supervision of Forest Officer Kameshwar Boro and Koklabari Beat Officer Dipank Das.
Reportedly, the poachers sustained bullet injuries in their back and hands. They have been apprehended and admitted at the Barpeta Medical College for treatment.