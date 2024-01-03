3 Poachers Surrender After Killing Female Swamp Deer in Assam

Three poachers allegedly surrendered before forest officials in Assam’s Bokakhat on Wednesday, reports said.
Notably, the carcass of a female Swamp deer was recovered at Kailakhat village in Bokakhat on Tuesday morning. The deer is thought to have been slain with a spear by a group of poachers, after which it died.
The poachers had reportedly fled after dumping the deer’s carcass in the house of a man named Dhaniram Saikia in the location mentioned above.
Yesterday, the police had reportedly captured a man named Piyoli Kheriya in connection to the matter.
Reports today said that three other men identified as Shrawan Gaur, Maina Mura, and Shankar Khudal surrendered before forest officials after confessing their crime.
As per sources, all accused have been sent to jail and a case has been registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.
Earlier, some villagers had previously received information of a few persons chasing away the deer on Tuesday morning. The female deer was later discovered dead inside Dhaniram's premises.