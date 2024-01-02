Poachers Kill Female Swamp Deer in Assam; Forest Officials Launch Investigation
A carcass of a female Swamp deer was recovered at Kailakhat village in Golaghat’s Bokakhat on Tuesday morning. The deer is thought to have been slain with a spear by a group of poachers, after which it died.
On apprehension of the presence of people, the poachers reportedly fled the scene after dumping the deer’s carcass in the house of a man named Dhaniram Saikia in the aforementioned location.
According to several neighbors, a team of forest personnel from the Bokakhat forest division arrived at the scene, recovered the deer's carcass, and began an inquiry into the occurrence.
Some villagers had previously got information of some persons chasing away the deer on Tuesday morning. The female deer was later discovered dead inside Dhaniram's premises.
Speaking to the media, a forest official said, “We were informed that a deer carcass had been discovered in Kailakhat village. We are investigating the case and believe that our expert sniffer dogs will be able to apprehend the poachers. We've already collected one cap, spear, and bamboo from the location.”
Another incident that completely contradicts the previous one included the rescue of an adult deer from Lauke Chapori in Balipara, Sonitpur district, by the locals. The deer had taken refuge at an individual's residence.
The deer was believed to have strayed out from nearby Nameri National Park.
Later, the forest personnel were informed about the matter and it was rescued.
A large crowd gathered at the individual's property to catch sight of the Swamp deer.
Meanwhile, another swamp deer was rescued after it got trapped in a pond. The incident was reported at the 18 mile area of Balipara in Sonitpur district.