3% Reservation In Govt Jobs For Tea Tribes In Assam, Announces CM

In a historic decision, the Assam government on Monday decided to introduce reservation of three per cent of seats for people belonging to the tea tribe community, with immediate effect.
The decision was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press meeting following the weekly cabinet meeting held at Guwahati's Gandhi Mandap on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
However, it should be mentioned that the reservation will apply only for the non-creamy layers.
Speaking on reservations, the Assam CM mentioned that a position each of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and magistrate will be reserved for people belonging to Moran and Matak communities of Assam.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma, during the presser announced that the daily wages earned by tea garden workers across the state have been increased by Rs 18, in another major decision for the tea tribe community.
The wages of tea garden workers in the Brahmaputra Valley region will be increased to Rs 250 from the earlier remuneration amount of Rs 232.
On the other hand, for the tea garden workers in the Barak Valley, the new remuneration will be Rs 228, up from the earlier daily wages of Rs 210.
The new wages for tea garden workers has come into effect from October 1 itself, mentioned the CM.
CM Sarma said, "Today we held our cabinet meeting at Gandhi Mandap on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. During the meet, we took a slew of major decisions to benefit the people of Assam."
"In a historic decision, we have decided to reserve three per cent seats in government jobs for people belonging to the tea tribe communities. We have also decided to hike their daily remunerations by Rs 18," he said.
He further said that the government will also ensure 20 per cent bonus for all tea garden workers employed under Assam Tea Company (ATC).
"We have also decided to provide 20 per cent bonus for Durga Puja to all tea garden workers employed under ATC," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.