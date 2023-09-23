Class IX Students to Receive Bicycles on Oct 13 | Key Assam Cabinet Decisions Here

Several key decisions were taken in the weekly cabinet meeting of the Assam government chaired by minister Himanta Biswa held on Saturday.
The major decisions that were taken in the meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are:
1) 6 lakh women will be included into the Arunoday Scheme. On October 11 and 12, new inductions will be made into the scheme from each district.
2) On October 13, bicycles will be distributed to class IX girl students in each district.
3) A sub-committee has been constituted to demarcate the boundaries of Bajali district with cabinet ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora and Jayanta Mallbaruah as members
4) Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana
Approval to Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) for streamlining medical reimbursement procedures for Government employees and pensioners
All medical reimbursement claims will be processed via an online portal of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society
* Features
i. Government employees/pensioners will be able to undergo treatment at any public/private hospital registered under Clinical Establishment Act and has necessary infrastructure and facilities (to be framed by Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society in consultation with the Government)
ii. Provision for Single Admissibility Board headed by CEO of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society with members including officers drawn from Medical Education & Research, Health & Family Welfare and Finance departments, besides medical specialists from Medical Colleges
iii. Medical reimbursement under MMLSAY will be done at Central Government Health Insurance Scheme (CGHS) rates
iv. Employees can opt for the scheme through monthly premium contribution from salary, with the amount determined as per their Grade and will be half of the CGHS monthly Grade-wise contributions made by Central Government employees. The scheme is mandatory for all newly-recruited employees
Existing manual medical reimbursement model to continue parallelly along with MMLSAY
From next Financial Year, cashless facilities will be made available in Government hospitals and empanelment of private hospitals for cashless system will also be initiated
The system will ensure fixed turnaround time of 90 days after submission and, unlike in earlier process, the cost of OPD medicines for post operated treatments will be reimbursed
5) Govt Jobs to Martyred Armed Force Personnel's Kin
Provision of Government jobs to next-of-kin (NOK) or a family member of Army/Navy/Air Force personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation
This will help families of the martyrs to live a dignified life in the society and provide them financial stability after the death of their bread earner
6) DPR Approved for Modernising Power Distribution
Approval to DPR for implementation of Distribution Infrastructure Works: Modernisation & System Augmentation component under Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to modernise power distribution system
Total DPR cost for modernisation and system augmentation works estimated to be Rs 5,196.91 crores
The project is targeted to be completed by 31 March 2026 and will benefit approximately 67 lakh electrical consumers across the State
7) Ensuring Assured Power Supply in Peak Season
Wind Solar Hybrid Power with assured peak power supply to be procured under ISTS (Tranche-VI) Scheme to ensure assured peak power supply during peak season
A Power Purchase Agreement will be executed to the tune of 100 MW at the rates offered by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), enabling Assam to procure green power from renewable sources
8) Knowledge Hub for Urban Reforms & Innovations
Assam Urban Knowledge Hub (AUKH) to be established for Rs 22 crores to strengthen implementation of urban reforms and innovations
AUKH expected to develop high standards of conduct in the field of urban research, innovation and implementation of projects in the State
AUKH to comprise two sets of Planners:
i. Engagement of a core team of expert planners to guide the implementation of reforms and activities by partnership with an institution/agency of repute or engagement of a Programme Management Consultant
ii. Direct recruitment of minimum 20 planners with varied experience and specialisation on contractual basis
9) Excluding TAC Area
Approval to exclusion of entire Tiwa Autonomous Council area from the purview of the Assam State Capital Region