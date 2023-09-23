Class IX Students to Receive Bicycles on Oct 13 | Key Assam Cabinet Decisions Here

4) Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana

Approval to Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) for streamlining medical reimbursement procedures for Government employees and pensioners

All medical reimbursement claims will be processed via an online portal of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society

* Features

i. Government employees/pensioners will be able to undergo treatment at any public/private hospital registered under Clinical Establishment Act and has necessary infrastructure and facilities (to be framed by Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society in consultation with the Government)

ii. Provision for Single Admissibility Board headed by CEO of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society with members including officers drawn from Medical Education & Research, Health & Family Welfare and Finance departments, besides medical specialists from Medical Colleges

iii. Medical reimbursement under MMLSAY will be done at Central Government Health Insurance Scheme (CGHS) rates

iv. Employees can opt for the scheme through monthly premium contribution from salary, with the amount determined as per their Grade and will be half of the CGHS monthly Grade-wise contributions made by Central Government employees. The scheme is mandatory for all newly-recruited employees

Existing manual medical reimbursement model to continue parallelly along with MMLSAY

From next Financial Year, cashless facilities will be made available in Government hospitals and empanelment of private hospitals for cashless system will also be initiated

The system will ensure fixed turnaround time of 90 days after submission and, unlike in earlier process, the cost of OPD medicines for post operated treatments will be reimbursed