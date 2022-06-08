5 Peddlers Nabbed By Assam Police In 3 Separate Drug Busts

Assam police on Wednesday made three separate narcotics seizures at Boko, Digboi and Dabaka in the state as the war on drugs intensifies.
In an operation in Boko in the Kamrup district of Assam, police arrested one peddler and seized illicit substances from his possession.
The detained peddler has been identified as Alom Ali, a resident of Goroimari in Chhagaon. Officials informed that heroin weighing 13.42 grams along with two mobile phones and Rs 31,020 in cash were seized from him.
The seized drugs are worth around Rs 1 lakh, police added.
In a separate operation conducted at Bordumsa village along the Assam – Arunachal Pradesh state borders another narcotics smuggler was apprehended.
The detained smuggler has been identified as Grishab Phukan. As much as 9 grams of brown sugar along with weighing instruments and containers were recovered from his possession, officials informed.
Moreover, in yet another operation at Dabaka in the Hojai district of Assam large quantities of narcotic tablets were seized by the police.
Police officials informed that the tablets were seized from a vehicle which had ‘Press’ marker on it. Three drugs smugglers were arrested in the operation, they added.
They have been identified as Jingsing Ingti, Seb Terong and Raja Terong, all residents of Diphu.
Meanwhile, the vehicle which was taken into custody had registration numbers AS 01 AX 3979.