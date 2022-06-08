Voting Begins For KAAC Elections In Assam

Voting for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections in Assam began at 7.30 am on Wednesday.
Voting will take place today for a total of 26 council constituencies and will be undertaken across 906 polling stations.
As many as 7,40,060 voters will decide the fate of 154 candidates who stood for the elections.
Meanwhile, by-elections are also taking place today for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
It may be noted that voting will take place till 4.30 pm today.
Campaigning for the KAAC elections concluded on June 6 in which many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were seen campaigning for the candidates who are contesting in the elections.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika was also seen campaigning for the upcoming polls.
On June 5, CM Sarma participated in four election rallies in Karbi Anglong. He also exuded confidence that the BJP will smoothly win in the elections.