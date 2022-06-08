Voting Begins For KAAC Elections In Assam

Voting for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections in Assam began at 7.30 am on Wednesday.

Voting will take place today for a total of 26 council constituencies and will be undertaken across 906 polling stations.

As many as 7,40,060 voters will decide the fate of 154 candidates who stood for the elections.

Meanwhile, by-elections are also taking place today for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).