3 Smugglers Apprehended With Fake Gold in Assam’s Gohpur

In yet another crackdown against fake gold, the Assam Police apprehended three smugglers and seized a fake gold statue in the shape of a boat from their possession.
Based on specific inputs about the presence of gold smugglers, the police conducted a search operation at Borigaon Tiniali in Sonitpur district’s Gohpur on Monday.
Three persons who had arrived at the locality to sell the fake gold boat were nabbed by the police, sources said.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Mukhtar Hussian, Sariful Islam and Rafiqul Ali. All three are residents of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district. They had arrived in Gohpur in a Centro car bearing registration number AS12H- 1507.
Two mobile phones were also seized from their possession. The seized gold boat weight one and a half kg, reports said.