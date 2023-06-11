3 Suspected Jihadis Arrested in Assam’s Goalpara

As many as three suspected Jihadis have been arrested in Assam’s Goalpara district on Saturday night.
The jihadis were arrested during operations launched by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Goalpara Police.
The arrested jihadis are Abdus Suwahan, a resident of Govindapur, Jalauddin, a resident of Matia, and Abdus Suwahan, a resident of Tinkonia.
As per sources, the three suspected jihadis have been arrested after they were granted bail days after they were arrested by the NIA.
Yesterday, the NIA apprehended one suspected Jihadi from his residence in Bongaigaon district just a few days after being released from judicial custody on bail. The suspected Jihadi has been identified as Hafizur Rahman who was apprehended by NIA with the help of Jogighopa Police from his residence in Kabaitari area.