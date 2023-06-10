Assam: Suspected Jihadi Held by NIA Days After Being Released on Bail

Just a few days after being released from judicial custody on bail, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended one suspected Jihadi from his residence in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Saturday.
The suspected Jihadi has been identified as Hafizur Rahman who was apprehended by NIA with the help of Jogighopa Police from his residence in Kabaitari area.
It may be mentioned that earlier on August 26, 2022, the Goalpara police arrested the teacher of Markazul Ma Arif Qariana Madrasa, Hafizur Rahman, for his alleged involvement in Jihadi activities.
A few days after his arrest, the Assam Government demolished the madrassa where Hafizur was employed as teacher.
After the completion of the investigation, Hafizur Rahman was sent to judicial custody. Just a few days ago, he was released from the jail on bail.
However, earlier today, the NIA and Jogighopa Police raided his residence and detained him.