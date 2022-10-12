3 Suspected Poachers Held in Assam’s Nagaon, Weapons Recovered

Assam Police arrested three suspected poachers in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the three accused, identified as Pawan Das, Kedar Das and Lakhindar Mandal, were arrested from Sagmuthi Tea Estate in Jakhalabandha area.

Police recovered handguns, live ammunition, machete and axes from their possessions.

The weapon supplier, identified as Mohan Tanti, was first arrested and based on the confession made by him, the police conducted the search.

The arrested accused are suspected of being involved in wildlife poaching and logging in the mountains.

The locals heard the sound of gunfire and informed the police about the same.

Following the information, the police conducted raid in the area.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter.