Assam: Rescued Elephant Succumbs to Injuries

The wild elephant, who was rescued by the forest department after being hit by train, succumbed to injuries in Assam’s Mariani on Wednesday.

The elephant was suffering in a pool of mud for 40 hours after sustaining injuries.

According to sources, the elephant was being treated by one doctor in Mariani and a team of doctors from Kaziranga was supposed to arrive in the place today for further treatment of the injured elephant. Unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to injuries in the morning.

It is alleged that the elephant died due to prolonged rescue operation and late medical attention.

On Tuesday, the Forest department officials successfully extricated the wild elephant which had been hit by a speeding train in Assam’s Titabor on Sunday.

The elephant, aged around 22 years, was found in a pool of mud. Following prolonged struggle, forest officials were able to rescue it. They lifted the elephant with the help of a JCB and put it on a truck.