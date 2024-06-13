Assam

3 ULFA-I Cadres Arrested on Extortion Charges in Tezpur

Reportedly, the three cadres embezzled funds from an organization at Mission Chariali in Tezpur.
The Tezpur Police have apprehended three members of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on extortion charges.

According to reports, the apprehended ULFA-I members have been identified as Sanjeev Barua, alias Dadu; his wife Bedang Jungchila, alias Hazong; and another individual named Bhavesh Kalita, alias Kenai, hailing from Tezpur.

Reportedly, the three cadres embezzled funds from an organization at Mission Chariali in Tezpur.

They were nabbed by the police while they had come to collect the demanded money from a business establishment, sources informed.

Former ULFA Member Arrested for Illegal Weapon Trade in Assam's Tinsukia
ULFA-I
Tezpur Police

