Former ULFA Member Arrested for Illegal Weapon Trade in Assam's Tinsukia

In a recent development, a former member of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) was apprehended for allegedly engaging in the illegal sale of firearms in Doomdooma, located within the Tinsukia district of Assam.
The individual in question, identified as Dhan Bora, was captured by a joint operation conducted by security forces and the Assam police. Upon his arrest, Bora was found to be in possession of an American pistol along with 12 rounds of live ammunition.
The operation unfolded following actionable intelligence received by the authorities, prompting a thorough search operation at the Doomdooma bridge late at night. Subsequently, the residence of the accused, situated in Kordoiguri Borgorah, Doomdooma, was pinpointed and investigated.
The apprehension of Dhan Bora underscores the ongoing efforts of state police to curb illegal arms trafficking and maintain peace and security in the region.
Further investigations into the matter are expected to shed light on the extent of Bora's involvement and any potential ramifications of his activities.