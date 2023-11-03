3 ULFA-I Cadres Surrender Before Police In Assam

Two United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres surrendered before the police in Assam's Tinsukia on Friday, reports stated.
Palash Moran alias Gopal Asom, a cadre of the proscribed militant organization surrendered before the Tinsukia Police at the Philobari Police Station on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, another cadre of the same banned group ULFA-I surrendered at the office of the superintendent of police (SP) of the Tinsukia district on Friday. He was identified as Montu Moran alias Letes Asom.
According to the information received, both are residents of Nalani village near Pengeri in Tinsukia. While Palash Moran had joined ULFA-I in 2013, Montu Moran had joined in 2018.
Officials informed that both were kept at the Tinsukia SP's office where they are being questioned at the moment.
Elsewhere, another cadre of ULFA-I surrendered before the police in Assam's Sivasagar. Ashique Ali alias Riyaz Asom had joined the ULFA-I in April 2022.
Police said that he surrendered along with an explosive that was 'made in China'.