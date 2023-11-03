Active ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders in Assam’s Tinsukia

An active cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered in Assam’s Tinsukia district, reports said on Friday.
The surrendered cadre has been identified as Polash Moran, sources said.
He reportedly surrendered in the presence of high-ranking officials of the Tinsukia Police at Philobari area.
Reports further stated that Moran had fled from the ULFA camp and voluntarily decided to surrender. He had joined the militant organization in 2019.
Moran hails from Nalni village in Pengeri area of Tinsukia.