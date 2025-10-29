“30 Days Passed, Still No Truth”: Gaurav Gogoi Slams Govt Over Zubeen Garg Death Investigation

Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of misusing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to target critics while failing to uncover the truth.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi said that even after more than a month, the government has failed to provide answers about the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

“I am warning the Assam government not to target innocent people through SIT. Do not target innocent people or opposition leaders. The only focus of the SIT should be to find the truth and deliver justice to Zubeen. More than 30 days have passed, and we still don’t know how Zubeen Garg died. Instead of finding the truth, the SIT is being used to harass activists, intellectuals, artists and those who dare to speak against the Chief Minister,” Gogoi stated.

Gogoi criticised the alleged attempts to drag unrelated people into the investigation.

“What is the relation between Rita Chowdhury’s podcast and Zubeen Garg’s travel to Singapore?” he asked

“After five months, their party will be out of power. This government is nervous because it knows it has lost people’s trust.”

Meanwhile, today, Gaurav Gogoi presided over a massive joining programme organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in Guwahati.

Several leaders from different political parties, regional organisations and social groups formally joined the Indian National Congress, boosting the party’s organisational strength ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Gogoi further announced that similar joining programmes will be held across every district of the state on November 10.

