30 Houses Reduced to Ashes in Massive Fire in Assam's Dibrugarh

As many as 30 houses were engulfed after a catastrophic fire broke out in the Dhobipatty locality of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.
According to information received, the fire was triggered after two suspected cylinder explosions in the area. Sources said that the affected property was owned by an individual named Ashok.
All 30 rented houses as well as his own home were reduced to ashes in the dousing flame.
Meanwhile, though firefighting teams were informed, they faced challenges reaching the site due to narrow access roads, leaving residents to take the initiative to control the fire.
Fortunately, their efforts helped manage the situation before it escalated further. Further, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.