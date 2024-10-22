Devastating Fire Engulfs Noted Author-Educator's Residence In Nagaon

A catastrophic fire broke out on B M Road in Amolapatty in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday, engulfing the residence of esteemed writer and educator Tilak Mahanta.
The blaze erupted on the first floor of the house, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and causing widespread panic in the area.
Witnesses reported seeing flames engulfing the walls of the building, sparking chaos among residents. The local community is in shock, grappling with the alarming incident that has left many in distress.
As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, prompting urgent inquiries and speculations. Firefighters and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, working diligently to control the situation and prevent further damage.