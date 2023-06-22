Ex-Assam Minister, Wife Apprehended For Physically Assaulting Girl Child Labour

Assam police on Thursday apprehended the wife of former Assam Minister Haji Abdur Rauf Chaudhury for allegedly assaulting a girl child labour with a stick.
The apprehended woman has been identified as Farhana.
In yet another scary video which now gone viral on social media, a minor girl (child labour) was brutally beaten up by a woman inside her residence in Assam’s Hojai, while her husband (ex-AGP minister of Assam) enjoyed the show bare-chested.
This is the second such incident being reported after Dr Waliul Islam and Dr Sangeeta Dutta were arrested by Assam police for physically assaulting the twins, of late.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Child Rights Activist, Miguel Das said, “I have been told that both the assaulter and her husband (ex-minister of Assam) Haji Abdur Rauf Chaudhury has been detained by the police for questioning. The minor girl has been rescued. An investigation into the incident is underway.”