Assam: ASI Of Laharighat PS Suspended In Child Assault Case

Laharighat Police Station’s Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) was suspended on Monday for mercilessly assaulting a minor in the premises of the station, a video of which surfaced.

In the said video, the police official can be seen repeatedly hitting a minor boy with a stick while the boy can be heard pleading for him to stop.

The incident took place inside the Laharighat police station in the Morigaon district of Assam today. The child was reportedly caught stealing biscuits.