34 Govt Land Plots Alloted to Build BJP Offices: Assam Minister Admits In Assembly

A heated exchange unfolded in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday after Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi raised pointed questions alleging large-scale allotment of government land to the BJP for constructing party offices across the state.

Before his suspension from the Assembly for the day, Akhil Gogoi asked how much government land the BJP has taken for building its party offices in Assam, and why are PGR and VGR lands meant for public utility being diverted for BJP offices? Further, he questioned was four bighas of government land were allotted for the BJP office at Basistha?

Gogoi said he received a six-page reply, but claimed the government was hiding the scale of land diversion.

He alleged that despite six lakh people in Assam living on mithaouri land without titles, land was being “donated freely” for the BJP office construction.

He also stated that the Speaker of the Assembly must remain neutral, implying that the chair was not acting impartially.

Responding to Gogoi’s questions, Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta submitted a detailed written report revealing that 34 plots of government land have been allotted to the BJP for building party offices.

29 of these allotments were made during Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tenure as Chief Minister. 5 allotments were made earlier, during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The allotments are spread across multiple districts in Assam, he claimed.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Winter Session Begins Amid Protests by Akhil Gogoi, AIUDF