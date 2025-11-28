Assam Assembly Winter Session Day 4: Bills and Resolutions In Focus Today

The Assam Legislative Assembly’s Winter Session entered its fourth day this morning at 9:30 am, with a packed agenda covering bills, resolutions, and important issues affecting citizens across the state.

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia will seek leave to introduce two private members’ bills. The first, The Assured Security and Humanitarian Assurance for Gig Workers and Atypical Workers (ASHA) Bill, 2025, aims to provide better protection and social security for gig and atypical workers.

The second, The Maintenance of Cleanliness in Assam Bill, 2025, focuses on improving sanitation across the state. Saikia will also urge the government to prioritize the development of allied agricultural sectors, address long-standing issues in the tea industry, increase farmers’ income, improve agricultural and plantation productivity, provide land pattas to landless tea workers, and consider a special financial package for the welfare of tea garden workers.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Ashraful Hussain will push The Assam University and Boards (Regular Conduct of Examinations and Timely Declaration of Results) Bill, 2025 to ensure universities and boards conduct exams on time and declare results swiftly. Another key issue will be the demand to declare Katigarg in Cachar district as a co-district to make it easier for residents to access government services, as travel to Silchar is difficult and costly.

Other members will raise matters like expanding cancer-care facilities in the state, providing free treatment to patients, creating a permanent rehabilitation plan for families affected by river erosion and floods, and addressing the rising cases of violence against women. Some MLAs will also demand better connectivity with new bridges and a central financial package for flood and erosion control.

There will also be discussions by Congress MLA Diganta Barman on granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities, including Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia, and Tea Tribes, to protect their land and rights.

On the government side, several bills related to tribal welfare and autonomous councils will be moved. Ministers will seek consideration and passage of amendments to the Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, Deori, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Bodo Kachari, Karbi Welfare, Moran, and Matak Autonomous Councils. The Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holdings (Amendment) Act, 2025, will also be taken up for discussion and approval.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Winter Session Begins Amid Protests by Akhil Gogoi, AIUDF