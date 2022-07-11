344 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Assam

Assam on Monday reported 344 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,858. The positivity rate stood at 11.58 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 93 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 2,970 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Dibrugarh (58), Kamrup rural (49), Kamrup Metro (43), and Dhubri (22).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,26,885 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,17,0366. The recovery rate stood at 98.65 per cent.